Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Boeing Co Com (BA) Position; M Holdings Securities Lowered General Dynamics (GD) Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 77.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 5,883 shares with $2.24 million value, down from 26,124 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 61.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 1,713 shares with $290,000 value, down from 4,417 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $54.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.15 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd owns 9,653 shares. Wade G W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,193 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 700,400 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Asset Management has 1,185 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Trust Department has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Community Retail Bank Na owns 3,473 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Financial Serv stated it has 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pinnacle Assocs has 0.19% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ifrah Fincl Incorporated holds 3,358 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 2,278 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Limited Com reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 349,809 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,762 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 1.86% above currents $191.27 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GD in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Friday, June 14 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 14. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20400 target in Monday, May 20 report.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 10,289 shares to 18,057 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,658 shares and now owns 45,206 shares. Wec Energy Group Inc was raised too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. On Friday, August 9 Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 159 shares.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $865.06M for 15.63 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Ptnrs Management Ltd holds 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,000 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vigilant Management Limited Liability Co has 1,629 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 0.38% or 4,874 shares. Asset Management Incorporated reported 36,810 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 2,556 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 11.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 26,808 are held by Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Com Limited has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Company holds 0.81% or 10,153 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset invested in 15,569 shares or 0.75% of the stock. St Johns Invest Management Co Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 30,205 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 265 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 57,948 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $475 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Landesbank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.