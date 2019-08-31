Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Csx (CSX) Position as Share Price Declined; Ledyard National Bank Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Has Increased as Shares Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 18,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 23,544 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 41,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 3884.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 9,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 9,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 299 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Ci Invests reported 4.44M shares. 68,185 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 12,690 shares. Chevy Chase has 0.23% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 710,311 shares. Motco invested in 0.22% or 30,000 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Naples Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Charter, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 35,379 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 59,151 shares. Ghp owns 91,954 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wisconsin-based Legacy Private has invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Burke And Herbert State Bank And Tru stated it has 7,324 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares to 54,577 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $792.58 million for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

