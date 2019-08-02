Dorsey Wright & Associates Position in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) Has Raised by $614,628 as Stock Rose; Klingenstein Fields & Co Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Lifted by $3.15 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25M, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 4.29M shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 34,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 1.06M shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

