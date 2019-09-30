Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased By $305,207 Its Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) Holding; JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA TORINO COMMON (JVTSF) Shorts Up By 112.51%

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA TORINO COMMON (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) had an increase of 112.51% in short interest. JVTSF’s SI was 2.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 112.51% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 956 days are for JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA TORINO COMMON (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)’s short sellers to cover JVTSF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 1,361 shares traded. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 5,173 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS)’s stock rose 10.25%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 83,994 shares with $4.97M value, down from 89,167 last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr now has $2.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 71,381 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm primarily participates in national and international football competitions, and the organization of matches. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

