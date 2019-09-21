Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Position in Cnooc LTD Sponsored Adr (CEO) by $314,670; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Holding by $314,400

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (CEO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 33,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 47,154 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE U.S.A. AND GUARANTEED BY COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – China’s Big Oil Revival Rolls On as Investors Eye Cnooc Rewards; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Boosts Dividend, Reserves While Writedowns Punish Profits; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF GUARANTEED NOTES; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Husky Shall Act as Operator During Exploration Period, Conduct Exploration Activities; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – WANG DONGJIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE CO; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Issue US$450 Million Bonds Due 2023 at 3.75%; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LNG SALE PRICE ‘RELATIVELY LOW’ COMPARED WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS – EXCHANGE OFFICIAL; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 540,687 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 276,899 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,408 shares. Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,891 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation accumulated 200 shares. Eastern National Bank holds 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,055 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 460,256 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 44,472 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. C Gru A S, Denmark-based fund reported 41,937 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 90,848 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Atika Ltd invested in 1.34% or 12,999 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 12,084 shares to 491,920 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 84,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

