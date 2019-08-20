Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Boosted Rollins Com (ROL) Stake by $3.14 Million; Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Hcp (HCP) Holding by $491,040; Shares Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 15,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 352,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 368,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 2.36 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 76,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 163,054 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 86,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.06 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust stated it has 5,075 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Mariner has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Stephens Ar owns 42,961 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 887,295 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Texas Yale, Florida-based fund reported 29,160 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited holds 1,610 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 33,137 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 1,715 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. 10,616 are held by Exane Derivatives. Us State Bank De holds 46,584 shares. Tompkins Fin reported 400 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,086 shares to 26,777 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 16,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,171 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 9,770 shares. 46,800 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.04% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Alliancebernstein LP owns 286,668 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Lp has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Schroder Investment Mgmt, a Maine-based fund reported 25,085 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 37,715 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 7,045 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 307,445 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 59,465 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 20,952 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru Communications holds 0.05% or 6,555 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.48M shares or 0.03% of the stock.