Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lifted Cree Com (CREE) Position By $1.76 Million; Highlander Capital Management Raised Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Cree Inc Com (CREE) stake by 91.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 31,489 shares as Cree Inc Com (CREE)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 65,946 shares with $3.71M value, up from 34,457 last quarter. Cree Inc Com now has $5.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 428,930 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 51.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc acquired 3,600 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 10,625 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 7,025 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $23.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 269,227 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity. The insider Harty Linda S bought $475,174.

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $174.67’s average target is -3.15% below currents $180.36 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 43,973 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr invested in 4,425 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 299,041 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 1,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,229 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 91,234 shares. Raymond James accumulated 0.02% or 97,595 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 25,157 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,746 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 201,303 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1.85M shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 0.08% or 605 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Moore Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 27,857 shares. Franklin Resource has 174,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,134 are owned by First Citizens Bancshares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Fmr Ltd Company holds 2.61M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 8,700 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 124 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 302,608 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 167,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1.31 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity. $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 11.85% above currents $48.88 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 27. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Piper Jaffray.