Dorsey Wright & Associates Cut Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $7.71 Million; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Market Value Declined While Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 913,888 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.