Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosted By $677,660 Its Five Below Com (FIVE) Position; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Digi Intl Com (DGII) Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Digi Intl Inc Com (DGII) stake by 34.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 244,978 shares as Digi Intl Inc Com (DGII)’s stock rose 1.63%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 467,720 shares with $5.93M value, down from 712,698 last quarter. Digi Intl Inc Com now has $379.84M valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 76,710 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 21/05/2018 – Qualtek Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Distributor of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 30/05/2018 – Bourns Honors Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Rev $54.8M; 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 16/05/2018 – ECS Inc. International Recognizes Digi-Key with 2017 Top Global Distributor Award; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) stake by 52.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 5,465 shares as Five Below Inc Com (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 15,843 shares with $1.97M value, up from 10,378 last quarter. Five Below Inc Com now has $6.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.62% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 1.28 million shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Moreover, Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group Inc reported 222,392 shares stake. 136,662 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 365,056 shares. Pnc Group invested in 0% or 22,429 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) or 20,107 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 10,549 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 26,413 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 4.16 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 25,150 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.04% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Moreover, Geode Limited Co has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Bluebird Bio Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 23,486 shares to 38,929 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 31,603 shares and now owns 61,975 shares. Penumbra Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate accumulated 63,399 shares. 15,792 are owned by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 6,486 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 46,149 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 200 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp owns 315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 14,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 121,362 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 41,600 shares. Overbrook Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 50,245 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 146,255 shares. Quantbot Lp owns 15,092 shares. First Advisors Lp has 40,408 shares. Maryland invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 20,241 shares to 5,883 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 4,754 shares and now owns 7,072 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Five Below has $150 highest and $12000 lowest target. $137.18’s average target is 17.01% above currents $117.24 stock price. Five Below had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 20. Buckingham Research maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Thursday, March 28. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 28. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 11 to “Overweight”. UBS maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Goldman Sachs.

