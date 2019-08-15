Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Increased Verisign Com (VRSN) Holding By $642,007; FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (FLURF) Shorts Increased By 50%

FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLURF) had an increase of 50% in short interest. FLURF’s SI was 3,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 2,600 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLURF)’s short sellers to cover FLURF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2412 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) stake by 42.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 3,547 shares as Verisign Inc Com (VRSN)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 11,930 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 8,383 last quarter. Verisign Inc Com now has $23.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.88. About 349,965 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent FluroTech Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLURF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “FluroTech Ltd (CVE:TEST) Cannabis Testing Device Must-Have for LPs – Midas Letter” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flurotech Announces OTCQB Listing TSX Venture Exchange:TEST – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “FluroTech CEO: Our Cannabis Testing Technology Provides Accurate Results for the Industry – Investing News Network” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about FluroTech Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLURF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flipping The Switch On Nintendo: 50% Upside Seen – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidmetal: Hype Doesn’t Make A Good Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

FluroTech Ltd., a technology and marketing company, focuses on the commercialization of various technologies in the cannabis industry. The company has market cap of $14.20 million. The Company’s proprietary spectroscopy technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis plants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides CompleTest, a testing device; and consumable testing kits.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,477 shares to 1,470 valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 20,241 shares and now owns 5,883 shares. Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) was reduced too.