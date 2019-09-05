Dorsey Wright & Associates Cut Its Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Stock Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Ctc Has Increased Its Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company understands the “legitimate” fears people have about Facebook on the latest Recode Decode episode:; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 13/04/2018 – Facebook should testify in front of European lawmakers in person, European Commissioner Vera Jourova, told CNBC; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,200 were accumulated by Kenmare Capital Ltd Llc. Contour Asset Management Lc has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 104,398 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,575 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,400 shares. Paragon Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has 4.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,590 shares. Tb Alternative Assets has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 1.87 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 19,407 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South State Corporation accumulated 1,626 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mgmt reported 9,292 shares. Accredited has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook paper addresses challenge of portability vs. privacy – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) by 7,658 shares to 84,861 shares, valued at $1.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 3,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,548 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prns Limited Co accumulated 0.17% or 6,770 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 16,749 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barbara Oil Co holds 5.09% or 22,500 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc accumulated 15,539 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech invested in 3,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Sarl reported 0.38% stake. Destination Wealth owns 7,515 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Contravisory Inv Management has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 148 shares. Thompson Management Inc holds 20,593 shares. 98,210 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.