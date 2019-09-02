Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowered Its Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Holding by $1.15 Million; Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holder Robotti Robert Cut Its Stake by $723,834

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 318,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 438,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 358,007 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $438.42. About 227,924 shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.59 million for 42.16 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 311.76% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. LPG’s profit will be $19.88M for 7.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.