Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased By $642,007 Its Verisign Com (VRSN) Stake; Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (CRESY) Sellers Increased By 5.96% Their Shorts

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) stake by 42.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 3,547 shares as Verisign Inc Com (VRSN)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 11,930 shares with $2.17M value, up from 8,383 last quarter. Verisign Inc Com now has $24.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 663,924 shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY) had an increase of 5.96% in short interest. CRESY’s SI was 472,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.96% from 446,100 shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s short sellers to cover CRESY’s short positions. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 275,793 shares traded or 106.16% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company has market cap of $501.97 million. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. It has a 1.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services.

