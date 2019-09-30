Dorsey Wright & Associates Cut Stake in Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) by $4.82 Million; Continental Advisors Raised Its Block H & R (HRB) Holding by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 267.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 84,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 115,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 1.36M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 23,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 9,995 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 33,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $206.13. About 68,264 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 150 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Advisory Net Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 38,169 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 11,935 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 16,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth reported 0.12% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 497,764 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity reported 2.14 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 101 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 178,373 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 8,348 shares. Highstreet Asset invested in 0.05% or 36,418 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 13,929 shares to 60,410 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,390 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).

