Dorsey Wright & Associates Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $2.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Cibc Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $3.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 78,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 51,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Agreement in Principle Reached for Aircraft Mechanics and Related Employees Workgroup; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1B; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: Father of passenger tells NBC10 engine on Southwest plane blew and a passenger was hit by; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DONE WITH FAN BLADE INSPECTIONS, NO FINDINGS

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,685 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 197,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 243 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Co holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1,275 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 277,240 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Company holds 0.09% or 11,724 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.01% or 8,598 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,674 shares. West Chester Advisors has invested 0.47% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Umb National Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 357,983 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 110,446 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 60,385 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 8,854 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.36% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Personal Cap Advsr holds 3,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5.6% or 13,787 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 740 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Glob Limited Com holds 447 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management holds 2.46M shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 2.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,305 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc, -based fund reported 4,230 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt has invested 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 9,082 shares. Alleghany Corp De has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Advsrs Ltd has 1,011 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 3,267 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 1,874 are held by Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership. Castleark Management stated it has 37,212 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.