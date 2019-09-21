Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Holding in Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) as Share Price Rose; Canal Insurance Company Has Lifted Holding in Williams Ord (WMB) by $1.72 Million as Stock Declined

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 157.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 61,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 10.31M shares traded or 29.64% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 23,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 9,995 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 33,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 272,121 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.37 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.