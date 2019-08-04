Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Boosted Position in Verisign Com (VRSN) by $642,007 as Share Price Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Stake by $556.16 Million as Valuation Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 3,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 11,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 8,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Verisign Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 377,743 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 60,221 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,741 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bailard has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Paragon Cap Limited invested 0.17% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 8,169 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 1,330 shares. Pggm Invs owns 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 103,050 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 36,220 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arrow Financial invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,560 shares. Spirit Of America New York has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru Com has 1,542 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 7,155 shares to 119,295 shares, valued at $5.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

