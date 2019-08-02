Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Position By $705,595; Btc Capital Management Has Increased At&T (T) Stake By $2.44 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) stake by 55.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 12,829 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 36,005 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 23,176 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc Com now has $8.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 802,148 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65

Btc Capital Management Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 97.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc acquired 78,751 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 159,268 shares with $4.99M value, up from 80,517 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41 million shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 23,737 shares to 128,717 valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 4,405 shares and now owns 91,446 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Fin Planning Inc has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 18,519 shares. Southeast Asset has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 250,644 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 445,950 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 9,445 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 189,564 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29.88M shares. Gabelli & Investment Advisers, New York-based fund reported 50,700 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 70,809 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.02% or 80,926 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 0% or 24,646 shares. Towercrest Cap reported 8,588 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd owns 10,369 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 3.71 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. UBS maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. Tessitore Christopher Paul also sold $1.20 million worth of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Svcs has 33,885 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 879,443 shares. Fort Washington Oh reported 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.32% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 2.36M shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America invested 0.72% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 129,500 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. The Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). World Asset Management holds 0.03% or 9,822 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Barclays Public Lc reported 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested 0.1% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 72,303 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 9,075 shares. Montag A & Assocs invested in 0.13% or 26,175 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 18,164 shares to 23,544 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) stake by 6,503 shares and now owns 62,908 shares. Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props has $55 highest and $5400 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 4.33% above currents $52.4 stock price. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 13.