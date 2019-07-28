Dorsey Wright & Associates Cut Stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Boys Arnold & Co Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Value Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.81 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 4,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 56,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,353 shares to 77,189 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $505.74M for 7.79 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.