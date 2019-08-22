Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Boosted Holding in Ciena Com New (CIEN) by $306,249; Ball (BLL) Stock Value Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Decreased by $328,320 Its Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $79.73 lastly. It is down 85.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company's stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 765,244 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ciena (CIEN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 1.76M shares. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 142,141 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 2.92 million shares. Piedmont Advsr invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cookson Peirce holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 476,784 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability owns 17,548 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 21,183 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 8,891 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Llc holds 81 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advent Cap Mngmt De reported 35,000 shares stake. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.15% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 96,505 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 193,873 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 1,070 shares. 1,379 were reported by Glenmede Com Na.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,544 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Burney holds 0.21% or 57,442 shares in its portfolio. 1,030 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Grp. Ls Invest Limited Liability owns 10,159 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru invested in 3,926 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Indiana Inv Management owns 101,311 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 68,679 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation has 31,636 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.12% stake. Brandywine Global Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tower Limited (Trc) holds 0.04% or 10,555 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 277,048 shares. 43,606 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com. Element Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 206,596 shares.