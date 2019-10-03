Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Its Aes Com (AES) Position by $1.92 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Autozone (AZO) Holder Td Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 119,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 126,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 246,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 976,895 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1041.84. About 29,225 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.27 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,695 shares to 9,063 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,578 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.