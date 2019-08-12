Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Holding; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $32.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 111,292 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 406,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 636,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.86M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 1.11 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106,698 shares to 660,562 shares, valued at $125.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 60,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “An Abbott Labs Analyst’s 5 Reasons To Own The Stock: ‘Near-Perfect For This Environment’ – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Management, California-based fund reported 2,708 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 60,171 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.51% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9.49M shares. Girard Prns stated it has 89,088 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 7,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,519 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,883 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.94% or 97,598 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.1% or 41,651 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 253,771 shares. Blb&B Limited Company reported 62,276 shares. Altfest L J And holds 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 2,670 shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “June Dividend Jubilee In The Rose 94 Stock Portfolio With Value Up 14.99% For First Half 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties: A Best-In-Breed Blue Chip Made For The SWAN Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Net-Lease REITs Like W.P. Carey Rallied as Much as 14% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF).