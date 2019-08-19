Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) by $1.15 Million; As Pfizer Common (PFE) Market Value Declined, Country Trust Bank Has Lifted by $655,662 Its Position

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. Common (PFE) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 15,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 446,385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 million, up from 430,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 14.24M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $419.79. About 142,335 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 5,228 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.55% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). New Amsterdam Lc Ny reported 20,929 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 15,942 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 130,184 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 898 shares. Sei holds 0% or 4,580 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,908 shares stake. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0% or 4,319 shares. Putnam Fl Investment stated it has 1,051 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 200,835 shares. Cardinal Management owns 0.27% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 3,260 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 1,795 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,746 shares to 29,783 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,542 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 38.73 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C Common by 2,424 shares to 35,402 shares, valued at $41.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc. Common (NYSE:CAT) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,669 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Alerian (AMJ).