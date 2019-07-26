Dorsey Wright & Associates Holding in Csx (CSX) Has Trimmed by $1.34 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Declined, Dalal Street Lifted Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 18,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,544 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 41,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 1.90 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 11.92M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 145,757 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 138,375 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 20,559 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amp Cap reported 0.12% stake. Laurion Lp holds 0.1% or 182,651 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 62,040 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 34,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gideon Inc holds 1.18% or 79,942 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.48% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 70 shares. Corsair Lp has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,803 shares. 96,282 are held by Glenmede Company Na. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 114,100 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Enterprise Svcs Corp accumulated 833 shares. 39,039 are held by Piedmont Advisors. Asset reported 6,962 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.03% or 15,181 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 312,171 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny invested in 23,025 shares. Rockland Trust Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,050 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp owns 12.14M shares for 6.42% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia invested in 0.02% or 36,302 shares. 483,107 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 2,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,261 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability stated it has 0.83% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).