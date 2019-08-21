Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by $614,628 as Market Value Rose; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $253.25. About 665,914 shares traded or 16.79% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 34,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 533,429 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 6,545 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Llc. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 5 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt stated it has 48,666 shares. Electron Capital Partners Limited Liability Company has 56,279 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 27 shares. American has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 6.77M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 256,817 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.51% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 471,717 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc invested in 44,945 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1,076 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Cap Management Lc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 262,698 shares.

