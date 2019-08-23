Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Its Rollins Com (ROL) Holding by $3.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Value Declined, Dean Capital Management Upped Holding by $361,184

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 303,294 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 76,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 163,054 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 86,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 834,424 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 51,934 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Yorktown Management Rech reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 7.71M shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 299,869 shares. Lincoln holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 6,721 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has invested 0.29% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 11,531 shares. First Manhattan Communication has 5,973 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 19,727 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.01% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 144,130 shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 0% or 816 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 2.06M shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 18,164 shares to 23,544 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,367 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 35,111 shares to 14,810 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,735 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 6 shares. Mason Street Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 2.32 million shares. 8,856 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd. Da Davidson & Company holds 23,793 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 25,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 46,333 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 113,300 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Lp reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). City Holding holds 0% or 431 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 19,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

