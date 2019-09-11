Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Its Holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by $614,628 as Share Value Rose; As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Price Rose, Park National Increased by $581,996 Its Stake

Park National Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 201,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 198,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.93. About 8.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 01/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Raises Another Question: Can There Be Too Much Privacy?; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica stage-managed Kenyan president’s campaigns – UK TV; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 34,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.16. About 978,714 shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 20,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,883 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 121,659 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 190,939 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0.29% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Kames Capital Pcl reported 0.04% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 772,630 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 65,665 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 107,078 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com invested in 1.20M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 824,900 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 1,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Yuba County Hard Rock casino announces opening date – Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over the Iconic Flamingo Las Vegas With Residency Beginning January 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Business launches Messenger lead generation – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins holds 64,876 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0.9% or 236,349 shares. Davis Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 2.49% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc stated it has 4,164 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc stated it has 3,533 shares. Altimeter Cap Mngmt LP holds 3.55M shares or 20.28% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 413,779 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 195,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 406,821 shares. 83,983 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 9,279 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt owns 2.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 108,470 shares. Diversified Trust accumulated 0.05% or 6,284 shares. Boston reported 606,993 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,997 shares to 213,406 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,813 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (New).