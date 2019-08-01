Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Holder Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 4.10 million shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 2.00M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares to 34,542 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $496.08 million for 7.65 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 3.73M shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 251,335 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.25% or 1.70 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.88% or 161,800 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Pennsylvania-based Staley Cap Advisers has invested 1.6% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 79,375 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 30,024 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.13M shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.07% or 8,800 shares. Tealwood Asset Management has 0.71% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Pinnacle Partners owns 566 shares.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, TXN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,308 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Invest Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,035 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 267,701 shares. Goelzer Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 224,415 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Burney Company holds 0.15% or 23,330 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 106,505 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd reported 35,795 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 2,017 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Millennium Management Limited Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiduciary Tru owns 27,621 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 93,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 205 shares.