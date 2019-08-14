Dorsey Wright & Associates Holds Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT); As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Community Financial Services Group Decreased by $4.43 Million Its Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 23,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Serv stated it has 23,812 shares. Fagan reported 8,038 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 22,332 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,401 shares. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.88% or 185,150 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 4,369 shares. Ims holds 1.03% or 3,317 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx accumulated 39,360 shares. Blue Chip Inc owns 6,141 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. First Amer Financial Bank has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashmore Wealth Ltd owns 215,097 shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bank accumulated 23,887 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,156 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Lc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Com has 45,819 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Asset Management Ab accumulated 259,552 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 106,863 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 0.56% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 52,030 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stralem & reported 75,035 shares. Benin Management reported 1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ftb Advsrs invested in 38,800 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nbt Bankshares N A stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Brandywine Tru has 11.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 157,149 shares. Moreover, Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hikari Tsushin reported 0.58% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.55% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management has invested 0.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sns Gp Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,603 shares.

