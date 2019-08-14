Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Athena Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $665,620

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $60.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.98. About 3.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Today's Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn't Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga" on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha" published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.33 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 65,039 shares to 70,089 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,382 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 461 are held by Peddock Capital Ltd Co. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetary Gru reported 4,759 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 173,454 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Management Il has 10.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weybosset Research Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Rhode Island-based fund reported 293 shares. White Pine Inv owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 132 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Of Alabama has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 15,216 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co owns 620 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,009 shares. Legacy Cap Partners holds 2.35% or 2,835 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares to 54,577 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN).

