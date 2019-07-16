Dorsey Wright & Associates Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; Amalgamated Bank Trimmed Stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by $725,625 as Stock Price Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 4.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.36% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 32,695 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 78,590 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 1,800 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc accumulated 68,414 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Burney invested in 119,008 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 2,618 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 71,458 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 688,338 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,550 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us has 455,199 shares. Sterling Invest holds 5,794 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Management invested in 84,842 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Grassi Invest Management reported 86,504 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 800 were reported by Loeb.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $129.01 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares. On Thursday, January 31 Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,000 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,953 shares to 5,839 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Field & Main Comml Bank holds 1.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,297 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Chester reported 1,848 shares. National Pension Serv reported 540,750 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il owns 309 shares. Ipg Advisors Llc reported 1,345 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc accumulated 18,388 shares. Da Davidson owns 88,679 shares. Northrock Partners Limited reported 0.64% stake. Stevens First Principles Invest accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Moore And stated it has 8,814 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.93% or 13,525 shares. National Asset Management has 0.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,039 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.