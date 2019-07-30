Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Advisory Services Network Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $339.36. About 678,532 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 23,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,302 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 107,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.17M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,806 were reported by Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 6.78 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Renaissance Invest Lc accumulated 30,805 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21,718 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications reported 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Argent Communication stated it has 242,529 shares. Maryland Cap Management holds 127,836 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 288,997 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Incorporated reported 589,658 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 338,537 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Central Corp reported 7.16% stake. Btc Cap Inc stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 483,340 were reported by Sprucegrove Inv Management Ltd. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 4,646 shares to 24,785 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,894 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FCOM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.20 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.5% or 4.37 million shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S R Schill & Assoc invested 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4.60 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation. Burt Wealth has 219 shares. Alesco Advsrs holds 0.02% or 814 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,983 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,425 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 43,207 shares. Community Tru And Inv holds 2.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,492 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 4,692 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 3,010 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).