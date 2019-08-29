Dorsey Wright & Associates Upped Rollins Com (ROL) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

Among 3 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 230.34% above currents $6.56 stock price. Evolent Health had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. See Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) latest ratings:

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $32 New Target: $20 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Rollins Inc Com (ROL) stake by 88.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 76,507 shares as Rollins Inc Com (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 163,054 shares with $6.79M value, up from 86,547 last quarter. Rollins Inc Com now has $10.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 900,208 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Rollins, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROL) 33% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 21% Earnings Growth, Did Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 1,256 shares. 35,374 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Paloma Prtn Management has 12,841 shares. Blackrock invested in 10.69M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited has 1.39M shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parsec Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 6,300 shares. Piedmont Inv invested in 12,817 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd owns 34,551 shares. Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) owns 45,000 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 6,581 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 42,508 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 291,385 shares. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) stake by 6,503 shares to 62,908 valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) stake by 4,630 shares and now owns 38,171 shares. Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) was reduced too.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $554.45 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

The stock increased 3.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 958,655 shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 66.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Evolent Health to Host Investor and Analyst Day on May 11, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Evolent Health Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVH); 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2Q Adj Rev $139M-$143M