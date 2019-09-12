Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; TransUnion (TRU) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion has $9200 highest and $75 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 4.76% above currents $80.5 stock price. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. See TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) latest ratings:

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 9,691 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 103,918 shares with $4.13 million value, up from 94,227 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 9.96 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $15.12 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 47.69 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 26.22% above currents $36.92 stock price. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan.

