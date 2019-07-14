Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $375,040 as Stock Price Rose; Sun Life Financial Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $1.59 Million as Market Value Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2924.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 2,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.89 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 79,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,557 shares to 24,668 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 8,882 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.41% or 45,709 shares. 270,265 are held by Nikko Asset Americas. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 358,937 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 7,517 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Argent Tru holds 225,670 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Vista Capital Ptnrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Summit Securities Gru Ltd Liability holds 4,300 shares. 10 accumulated 40,235 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.35% or 8,288 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech reported 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 42,210 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.17% or 33,748 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 314 shares to 511 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,269 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 378,187 were reported by Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Co. Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Milestone Group Inc holds 0.07% or 19,009 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). British Columbia Investment Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jpmorgan Chase Communication has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Brookfield Asset invested in 0.07% or 589,800 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 106,434 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,221 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marathon Mgmt stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S also sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares.