Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Shorts at Parsley Energy Class A (PE) Raised By 12.48%

Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE) had an increase of 12.48% in short interest. PE’s SI was 11.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.48% from 9.92M shares previously. With 4.93M avg volume, 2 days are for Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE)’s short sellers to cover PE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.15 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 57,713 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 102,666 shares with $13.76M value, down from 160,379 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 7.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 4,569 shares to 5,907 valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) stake by 3,529 shares and now owns 7,987 shares. Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.74% above currents $137.65 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 35.75% above currents $18.91 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry also bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings.

