Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake by $663,832; Shares Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Silicom LTD (SILC)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 258,895 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 215,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 12,017 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,404 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 64,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,508 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 31,107 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Dallas Secs has 6,906 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 15.06 million shares or 1% of its portfolio. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited accumulated 48,970 shares. Brinker reported 0.08% stake. Community Trust & Company has invested 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpha Windward Lc reported 4,081 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 615,083 shares. Peoples Fincl Service accumulated 2.73% or 51,301 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Company reported 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd owns 7,292 shares. Ameriprise Finance has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foster & Motley reported 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,139 shares to 94,227 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 81,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,050 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).