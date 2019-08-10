Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Holds Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Salient Trust Company Lta Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $884,868; Valuation Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 15,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 153,314 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 168,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Llc reported 662 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7,153 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 150 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 15 shares. Regions Corporation owns 12,766 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 623 are owned by Telemus Llc. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 5,902 shares. 1,975 are owned by Provident Tru Company. Guardian Cap LP owns 880 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.15% or 3,567 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 14,700 shares. Gradient Invs Lc owns 24 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% or 4,909 shares. 1,250 were reported by De Burlo Gp. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo owns 1,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,688 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,645 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.