Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Target (TGT) Position by $540,480; Market Value Rose; Grubhub (GRUB) Position Held by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 1.72M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,435 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 67,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 9.00 million shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,940 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

