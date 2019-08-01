Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $303,440; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding by $476,322; Market Value Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 45.95M shares traded or 93.12% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 17,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 11.22 million shares traded or 18.73% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.25 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

