Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Raised Holding in Coresite Realty Reit (COR); Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Weybosset Research & Management Has Upped Stake

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (COR) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 22,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 280,111 shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 790,050 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest holds 1% or 62,412 shares. Nomura Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 3,997 were reported by Macquarie Limited. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 3,387 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,000 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 30,352 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc accumulated 1,435 shares. Quantres Asset Limited invested in 0.26% or 2,300 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 343,667 shares. 2,115 are held by Middleton & Co Ma. Chemung Canal Tru reported 0.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Franklin has 516,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Midas Corp holds 15,300 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Btim holds 9,320 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Blue Apron Looks to Beat the Odds – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “L.H. Voss Materials Dublin, Mt. Diablo Landscape Centers and Clarks Home & Gardens Join SiteOne Landscape Supply – Business Wire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoreSite Realty Corporation Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend on Common Stock – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 68,714 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.17% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 265,417 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 19,521 shares stake. Schnieders Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Bessemer owns 29 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 360,254 shares. 355,494 are owned by Franklin Resources. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 18,092 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 54 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 278,836 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc reported 187 shares. Btim Corp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj owns 120,567 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,676 shares to 140,138 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC) by 12,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,734 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T).