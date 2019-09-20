Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased 3M Co (MMM) Position By $434,230; L & S Advisors Lowered Avalon Bay (AVB) Position By $1.24 Million

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Avalon Bay (AVB) stake by 34.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc sold 6,095 shares as Avalon Bay (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 11,756 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 17,851 last quarter. Avalon Bay now has $29.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 278,414 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 2,510 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 63,097 shares with $10.94 million value, up from 60,587 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.26. About 1.47 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,340 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,830 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America reported 101,662 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 168,568 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 252,613 shares. 14 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 14,510 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 20,179 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 781,496 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Ins Commerce has 65,000 shares. 1.56M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Principal Gru has 0.77% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 4.24M shares. 386,683 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Prelude Cap Limited Company holds 10,752 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $327.34 million for 22.36 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc increased American Express (NYSE:AXP) stake by 11,457 shares to 67,935 valued at $8.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ish Russ Mid (IWP) stake by 7,620 shares and now owns 26,724 shares. Jpm Mid Cap Value L (FLMVX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. AvalonBay has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $219.88’s average target is 4.62% above currents $210.18 stock price. AvalonBay had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 11. Wells Fargo maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Davis invested in 0.13% or 1,300 shares. Griffin Asset accumulated 20,585 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Qv Invsts invested in 1.26% or 52,830 shares. Leavell Invest Management, Alabama-based fund reported 10,428 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 236,140 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.19% or 91,100 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 2.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 40,075 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 10.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 582,315 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,313 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com owns 314,116 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,408 shares. Wills Fin Inc stated it has 9,669 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited owns 333 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,675 shares.

