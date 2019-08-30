Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Coresite Realty Reit (COR); Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Upped Holding by $3.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (COR) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 22,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 141,890 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 312,594 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreSite Realty Corp: This Stock Could Double Again – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,821 shares to 145,051 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,645 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 22,850 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,657 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp invested in 6,465 shares. 2,184 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 7,417 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 11,215 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 2,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 44 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 43,676 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Company reported 360,254 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 180 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 10,174 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 5,582 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Announces 19th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks-off Fundraising to Help Kids in Need – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.