Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Lowered by $334,419; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holding in Pnc Financial Services (PNC) Lowered as Stock Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,734 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 46,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (PNC) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 shares valued at $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 17,728 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wheatland Advsr has 0.9% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Clark Management Group owns 2,354 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First National Tru holds 23,069 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,501 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). B Riley Wealth has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,249 shares. Scotia Incorporated has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,126 shares. Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.06% or 11,295 shares. Buckhead Mgmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 21,422 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 3,508 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 250,043 were reported by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc. 376 were reported by Adirondack Tru.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 558,665 shares. First Amer Natl Bank accumulated 0.11% or 26,102 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Credit Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.52% or 41,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 16,657 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc accumulated 448,421 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 9,164 shares stake. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated stated it has 13,125 shares. Moreover, Blume Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.94% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 215,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 416,124 were reported by Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,600 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 70,757 shares. 81,098 were accumulated by Atlantic Union National Bank.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 2,909 shares to 5,958 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR).