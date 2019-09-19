Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Raised Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Value Declined; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding Has Lifted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 341.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,907 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $970,000, up from 1,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.97. About 5.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 22,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 274,153 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.01M, up from 251,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.44. About 368,879 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 68,900 shares to 291,562 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 123,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,568 shares to 14,613 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,297 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

