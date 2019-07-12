Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Holding in Target (TGT) Trimmed by $540,480 as Stock Declined; Financial Architects Decreased Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.74. About 466,113 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,435 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 67,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 2.93 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 9,180 shares to 97,964 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 13,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $638.95M for 15.52 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $830.82 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.