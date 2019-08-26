Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increased Its Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holding by $414,936 as Stock Declined; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock Were Volatile While Gagnon Securities Has Cut by $387,786 Its Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 18,850 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 478,825 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Capital Lc owns 596,223 shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7.22% or 1.02 million shares. 3,430 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Comm has invested 0.09% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). State Street Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.04% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 2.69 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.02% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 658,542 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 29,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 0.1% or 11,063 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 162,521 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru stated it has 3,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,586 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares to 113,289 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 46,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 33,243 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs has 3,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 356 shares. Forte Limited Liability Corp Adv has 0.42% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Smithfield Trust invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 109,322 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 59,431 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 335,684 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.05% or 28,267 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd stated it has 10 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.1% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,383 shares to 58,404 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 22,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,285 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T).