Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Raised Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Position; Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 8.51% above currents $78.15 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. See Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 78.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) stake by 27.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 4,692 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 21,697 shares with $5.29 million value, up from 17,005 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com now has $205.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $216.93. About 2.51 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York AG sues Dunkin’ Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Restaurant Stocks That Could Win Big Thanks to Technology – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New York AG sues Dunkin’, says company ignored cyberattacks – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 28.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial holds 370,053 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Smithfield Company owns 1,535 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 15,897 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 26,943 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,162 are held by Hm Payson &. Blair William Commerce Il holds 0.02% or 37,144 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 24,500 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Com has 17,846 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp has 7.48 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Lp stated it has 4,258 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 208,845 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.16% above currents $216.93 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Is A Buy Despite The Policy Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Trust invested in 1,397 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Maple Capital Mgmt holds 37,151 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Bell Bancorp invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Covington Advsrs owns 21,744 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Company reported 1,080 shares. Impact Advsr Lc owns 13,021 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 89,023 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,674 shares. Jensen Inv invested 5.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 295,513 shares stake. Monroe Bankshares Mi holds 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 995 shares. Fdx holds 33,220 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 59,344 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. 1.76 million are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Sands Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).