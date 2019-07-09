Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increases Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Metlife (MET) by $1.73 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $462.79. About 315,127 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6875.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 2.42 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset LP has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Assetmark reported 0% stake. The California-based Capital Guardian has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com holds 8,727 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. Jlb And Associates Inc accumulated 6,507 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Natixis holds 80,406 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1,454 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 68,357 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 9,112 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 37,600 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Limited holds 7.19% or 476,139 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Management owns 3,697 shares. Granite Inv Prns Lc accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares to 73,958 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,734 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).