Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Raised by $434,230 as Stock Price Declined; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shares Rose While M&T Bank Has Cut Holding

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 2,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 39,869 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, down from 42,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.1. About 1.57 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, up from 60,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 2.82M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey)

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.67 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.48 million shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $63.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,715 shares to 91,036 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,417 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).